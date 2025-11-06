NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 9

4. Green Bay Packers

Nobody needs an in-season free agent signing more than the Green Bay Packers need cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. The Packers have one of the best all-around rosters in the NFL, but they haven't been without blemish this season. We've seen some clunkers from both the offense and the defense, and now the fact that this team doesn't have Tucker Kraft is really looming large.

We've seen Matt LaFleur do an incredible coaching job already to this point, and we should expect nothing less going forward. The Packers have a huge test after faltering against Carolina, going up against another contender in the NFC: The Philadelphia Eagles.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Leading into the bye week, the Eagles looked a bit more like the Eagles we expect to see week in and week out. Jalen Hurts turned things up a notch, the defense added pieces at the trade deadline, and Philly now looks poised for a huge run in the second half of the season.

They come out of the bye in Week 10 with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who are going to be looking to avenge the upset loss they had in Week 9 against the Panthers. With extra time to rest, heal, and prepare, this is an important stepping stone toward hosting throughout the NFC playoff race.