NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 9

2. Seattle Seahawks

I know the Washington Commanders are not exactly running the league right now, but the way the Seahawks dismantled them this past week was rather impressive, nonetheless. The Seahawks have consistently been one of the best and most complementary teams in the NFL so far this season, and I think we have a large enough sample right now to say pretty definitively that they are legitimate contenders.

With the arrival of Rashid Shaheed, the offense and special teams both get a huge boost and Seattle now has enviable depth and talent on both sides of the ball. As long as Sam Darnold keeps playing the way we've seen, this team looks like it could win it all.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Even though the Rams, just like every other NFL team this season, have not been immune to the occasional clunker of a game, they have legitimately looked like the best team in football over the last couple of weeks. Now, we have to somewhat take it with a grain of salt, because they've played the Saints coming off of their bye, as well as the Jaguars over in London.

Even if the wins don't have the most impressive curb appeal in terms of the opponent played, the Rams have done their job to make those teams look really bad. This is a complete team with great coaching, and Matthew Stafford is playing the best we've arguably ever seen.