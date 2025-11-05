NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated rankings after wild trade deadline

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3)

I am still uncertain about the Jacksonville Jaguars, as, despite the solid win in Week 9, this team still hasn't seen their QB do much of anything notable here in 2025, and I simply have to wonder if we're closing in on Trevor Lawrence just not being that good. Something has to give, either way. Jacksonville is an average team right now.

15. Chicago Bears (5-3)

A dramatic comeback win for the Chicago Bears sees them improve to 5-3. Three teams in the NFC North now all have five wins, so this division is truly up for grabs. Chicago has played quite well under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

14. Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)

The Dallas Cowboys added Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson to their defense on Tuesday, so they did make notable improvements. Sure, you might not agree with how the Cowboys went about their business, but they got better at two positions of need and should be able to stack a few wins down the stretch. This team does have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

13. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

Despite all the injuries, the San Francisco 49ers are 6-3 and have a legitimate shot at not only making the playoffs, but even winning the NFC West depending on how things shake out down the stretch, but their ceiling feels quite low.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

I was shocked to see the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. That was a great win, and it keeps them at a safe distance in the AFC North as well.

11. Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)

A brutal loss to the Carolina Panthers leaves me wondering if the Green Bay Packers are truly as good as many of us thought coming into the season.

10. Detroit Lions (5-3)

Speaking of brutal losses, you simply can't lose at home to the JJ McCarthy-led Minnesota Vikings. That was as bad of a loss as you'll ever see this Lions' team have. They'll improve.

9. Baltimore Ravens (3-5)

This might seem quite high, but with a healthy Lamar Jackson and the rest of the defense getting better, the Ravens might truly emerge as the top-10 team we all know they are.