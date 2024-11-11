NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10
6. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
The Baltimore Ravens started the 2024 NFL Season 0-2. They are now 7-3, so they’ve obviously figured things out. They beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 10. Lamar Jackson again played out of his mind and may win his second MVP award in a row and third overall.
Running back Derrick Henry is also playing out of his mind, and it’s not crazy to suggest that the Ravens have two legitimate MVP candidates on offense at the moment. Their pass defense is a huge concern, and if Baltimore again falters in the playoffs, it may be because of that. They are 6th in our latest NFL power rankings and are behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North by a half game. This could get fun!
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
Are we too low on the Pittsburgh Steelers? Is Russell Wilson… good?
I mean, this team is now 7-2 on the season and still lead the AFC North. However, the Steelers have also not played a single divisional game as of yet, so they got quite the interesting schedule down the stretch. It would not shock me to see the Steelers hit a bit of a losing streak, but as of now, everything is working for Pittsburgh.
The team started Justin Fields and decided that he wasn’t playing enough. They yanked him from the lineup and inserted Russell Wilson. Wilson has helped take this offense to the next level, and new addition Mike Williams even got in on the fun in Week 10. The Steelers beat the Washington Commanders and are now 7-2 on the season.
They sport the third-best record in the AFC and have to be looked at as one of the best teams in the NFL. Mike Tomlin continues to find a way to put his team in positions to win football games.