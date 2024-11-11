NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10
4. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
The Philadelphia Eagles are figuring it out, folks. This team took the Dallas Cowboys to the woodshed in Week 10 and are now first place in the NFC East after the Washington Commanders loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now it truly feels like a race in the division.
The Eagles may end up winning the division because of their experience, and QB Jalen Hurts has certainly played very efficiently in recent weeks. The Eagles piecing thighs together in recent weeks make throw a wrench into the NFC playoffs, as it’s really been the Detroit Lions and everyone else, but the Eagles may have something to say about that.
Can the Eagles make another Super Bowl run in 2024? They did in 2022 but could not beat the Kansas City Chiefs. In our latest power rankings, the Eagles climb to the 4th spot.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)
To be fair, it’s not exactly the best win ever when you let the Denver Broncos and rookie QB Bo Nix get in a position to win the game, only to block a field goal that likely had a 90+ percent chance of being good. The Kansas City Chiefs did win the game, yes, but this team got outplayed all game if we’re being honest.
Patrick Mahomes got beat up all game and was outplayed by Bo Nix, but he has his special teams unit to thank for serving him up a win on a platter. The Chiefs move to 9-0 on the season and remain as the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, but yet again, this team really does not feel like they’re unbeaten if that makes sense.
We’ll see just how long the Chiefs can keep this up, but there are probably a handful of teams that I would trust more than the Chiefs at this very moment.