NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10
30. New York Jets (3-7)
This is just pathetic if you ask me. The New York Jets thought they had something cooking coming into the 2024 NFL Season, but it’s been the total opposite. The Jets now drop to 3-7 on the season and are very unlikely to make the postseason, and any chance that could happen surely went out the window in Week 10.
The Jets need to rip this thing down to the studs and rebuild. And yes, that would mean moving on from QB Aaron Rodgers, who is just not himself at this stage in his career. Rodgers turns 41 later this year, so it would not shock me if we are currently watching the last of Aaron Rodgers in the NFL.
The Jets fall to 3-7 on the season and would have to ask Aaron Rodgers to turn the clock back to 2014 if they hoped to turn their season around.
29. Tennessee Titans (2-7)
The Tennessee Titans are the most irrelevant team in the NFL as far as I am concerned. They don’t really have any star power on either side of the ball and have one of the worst starting QBs in the NFL in Will Levis.
Now I will say that their defense is pretty stingy, so that side of the ball does seem to be figured out. I guess if you want to be an optimist here, you’ll recognize that if they can get a franchise QB in the building, the team may be in a great spot for the long-term.
First-year head coach Brian Callahan may have his hands all over this offense as we progress into the 2025 NFL Offseason. The team did trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL trade deadline, so perhaps they did already begin re-working this unit for the future. It’s going to be another brutal season for Titans fans in 2024.