NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10
28. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
The Las Vegas Raiders are on their bye week in Week 10, and this team desperately needed their bye. It’s been a horrid season for Vegas, a team that made a ton of bad mistakes last offseason. They somehow went into the 2024 NFL Season with Gardner Minshew as their starter, so you knew immediately that this team was simply not serious about winning football games.
They hired their interim head coach, Antonio Pierce, as their full-time head coach, and that has turned out to be the wrong move, but a lot of us saw that coming. They overpaid for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency and just don’t have anything going for them. The hope for this team in the long-term is that they are able to hit on a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders really have no choice, either; they have to take a first-round QB in 2025. This team is a disaster from top to bottom, but as I said earlier, the franchise QB fixes most issues.
27. Cleveland Browns (2-7)
The Cleveland Browns are also on their bye this week. It’s been an interesting and overall brutal season for the Browns. They lost their starting QB Deshaun Watson to a torn Achilles a few weeks ago, but if we’re being honest, Watson wasn’t even playing at a backup QB level, and when the team inserted Jameis Winston into the lineup, you immediately saw some offensive improvement.
The Browns are another team needing to head toward the 2025 NFL Draft to rebuild their team. What they do with Deshaun Watson’s contract is going to be interesting, but honestly, that contract should not impact their judgement this coming offseason.
In our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings, the Cleveland Browns land at the 27th spot in what is turning out to be a lost season for the franchise.