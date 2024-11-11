NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10
22. Dallas Cowboys (3-6)
The Dallas Cowboys stink. They stink! This franchise is the epitome of dysfunction at the moment. I mean, truly, what do they do well? The team is missing notable talent along their offensive line, at running back, and at literally every level on their defense. I sincerely cannot blame Mike McCarthy for all of this mess; Jerry Jones didn’t exactly do him any favors with their offseason moves a few months ago.
The Cowboys also waited too long to extend CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, so those two players are actually getting paid more than if the Cowboys would have extended them earlier. Shoot, this is just a horrific situation, and to make matters worse, they let the Philadelphia Eagles come into their house in Week 10 and take them to the cleaners.
With Dak Prescott out the rest of the 2024 NFL Season, the Cowboys may not win another game and could pick very high in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be exactly what they need.
21. Chicago Bears (4-5)
The Chicago Bears are falling apart, and Caleb Williams does not look good. It’s never a good thing when your rookie QB goes backwards and the offense as a unit goes backwards at well. That’s exactly what’s happened over the past few weeks. The Chicago Bears have now lost three games in a row and are showing the entire NFL world why this team just isn’t ready yet. It would truly shock me if they decided to bring Matt Eberflus and his staff back in 2025.
There isn’t a single reason to run it back in 2025 if you ask me. You have to wonder how General Manager Ryan Poles is going to approach this next offseason, as his seat has to be getting warm as well. The Bears land at the 21st spot in our latest NFL power rankings as we close out Week 10.