NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10
16. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)
The Los Angeles Rams play on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, and they should be in line for the win. They would improve to 5-4 with the win and would have won their fourth in a row. Now yes, I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but it is shaping up to be an LA Rams victory. This team is beginning to get healthy, and a win would also keep pace in the NFC West. The Arizona Cardinals lead the division at 6-4, but the Rams could be 5-4 after Week 10, and the San Francisco 49ers are also 5-4 themselves.
LA may be getting healthy at the right time for the stretch run in the 2024 NFL Season.
15. Denver Broncos (5-5)
Perhaps the most brutal way to lose a game in the NFL is losing on a last-second field goal as time expires, but there may be something even worse. How about losing the game on a blocked field goal as time expires? The Denver Broncos had put themselves into positon to win the game. They trailed by two points and would have won by a single point.
As the play unfolded, Broncos OL Alex Forsyth got pushed straight back and allowed the Chiefs to block the field goal and clinch the win. It’s hard to push the Denver Broncos down on these power rankings given how well this team hung in the game. Bo Nix absolutely outplayed Patrick Mahomes on the day, and the Broncos offense were in the position they hoped to be.
This team was able to keep the ball out of the hands of Mahomes and milked the clock all the way down. They were setup for the win, but the Chiefs managed to block it. It was a brutal loss for the Broncos, but not exactly a loss in the figurative sense.