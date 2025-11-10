NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10

12. Chicago Bears (6-3)

The Chicago Bears got it done against the New York Giants in Week 10, and the Bears, of all teams, are 6-3. It’s been a great year thus far for first-year head coach Ben Johnson. The defense is still a bit shaky, but the record is what it is.

Chicago could get into the NFC playoffs with 10 wins in my opinion, but they might have the NFC North title in mind. No matter what happens in Week 10, Chicago isn’t going to lose any ground in the division because of their win.

Things have to get cleaned up, but you can’t argue with the results. Caleb Williams now has 13 touchdowns on the season against four interceptions, so he continues to take good care of the football and has just 10 interceptions across his career, which is sensational.

If Williams is able to keep the ball out of harm’s way like this early in his career, it could translate into something truly special later in his career. The Bears are building something good here, folks.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

Chargers will have played the Steelers on Sunday Night Football

It feels like the Los Angeles Chargers are honestly hanging by a thread - this team has dealt with a ton of injuries and are now officially without Joe Alt for the rest of the 2025 NFL Season. He has another ankle injury.

With Rashawn Slater having been out, the Chargers are down to scraps along the offensive line, as their interior was already a problem to begin with. LA is still 6-3 heading into Sunday Night Football but are set to face a fierce Steelers’ pass rush and a defense that is known for the splash play.

I am actually predicting a Chargers’ loss in this one, but they are 6-3 for a reason. The main concern now with the Bolts is how banged-up they are, and they do not have the depth to make up for all of the personnel losses.

LA might see their chances at the AFC West title slip away if they fall to the Steelers on SNF and if the Chiefs can stack some wins. The Denver Broncos are first in the division at 8-2, and a 6-4 record would be hard to make up this late in the season. LA is on the cusp of something, whether good or bad.