NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10

6. New England Patriots (8-2)

This was a huge game for the New England Patriots in Week 10. The Pats, coming into this week, had beaten up on a lot of bad teams, and many had wondered if they’d be able to hang with a mainstay like the Buccaneers.

And did they ever. New England has now won seven games in a row and maintains pace with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos atop the AFC. It’s going to be a three-horse race here down the stretch to see if the trio can win their divisions and keep pace atop the conference.

Second-year QB Drake Maye has been outstanding this year and might have taken a huge stride toward the NFL MVP award this year. It did feel like New England needed a signature win, and they got it.

The next question should now be will this team be able to close out the AFC East race and win a playoff game or two? It’s quite insane how far this team has done in the 2025 NFL Season under Mike Vrabel, but everything is working.

The Patriots continue to rise in our power rankings and don’t seem to have many flaws when you think about it.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

Eagles play on Monday Night Football against the Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their Week 9 bye and are in Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, and this game promises to be awesome. However, neither Philly nor Green Bay has been all that special this offseason.

The Eagles have been streaky - the offense has yet to establish week-to-week consistency, but this team is also 6-2, and it’s hard to argue that. Philly began the year 4-0, lost two in a row, but then won their next two heading into the bye.

Jalen Hurts has not been great this year, but he’s only thrown one interception, and that has to be good for something. The defense is missing the pass rush juice they used to have, and even RB Saquon Barkley has seemingly lost a step.

Overall, Philly feels a lot closer to a 4-4 or 5-3 team, so I do believe their record is doing a lot of heavy-lifting here, but a win over the Packers in Week 10 would change how I feel about this team. Another NFC East title seems to also be in the cards.