NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10

2. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

The Los Angeles Rams took it to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, and this was such a huge win, as the Rams did lose the first game between these two teams earlier in the season, so a loss would have dropped LA to 6-3, improved San Fran to 7-3, and also given the Niners the season sweep.

This was a massive win for the Rams, and they come in as the no. 2 team in our power rankings, only trailing another top NFC West team, and if you ask me, the Rams and Seattle Seahawks could be the NFC Championship Game this year.

These are the two most complete teams in the NFL and are simply excellent at QB and have stellar coaching staffs. The Rams did win the Super Bowl back in the 2021 NFL Season and are in a position to make another Super Bowl run.

Matthew Stafford is playing the best football of his career and should probably be the MVP favorite alongside Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts.

This Rams’ team here in 2025 could be better than the 2021 team that won it all, and I truly believe that.

1. Seattle Seahawks (7-2)

Alright, I am convinced. The Seattle Seahawks are the best team in the NFL and might not do a single thing poorly at this point. Another blowout win thrusts Seattle to the top of our latest power rankings.

The Seahawks are not only capable of winning the NFC West this year, but they could make a deep playoff run and even win the NFC. The defense is punishing and explosive, and the offense can rip the ball down the field and create big plays with ease.

QB Sam Darnold has been great thus far, and now at 7-2, the Seahawks are beginning to stack wins and give themselves a ton of wiggle room down the stretch here. I’ve said it before and I will say it again; I was wrong on the Seahawks and really did not see much to love going into the 2025 NFL Season.

It’s safe to say that I could not have been more wrong. Good for the Seahawks.