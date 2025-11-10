NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10

28. New Orleans Saints (2-8)

How about the New Orleans Saints? Tyler Shough, their rookie QB, got his first win of his NFL career, and it was an interesting one. The Saints went into Carolina and beat a 5-4 Panthers’ team, now dropping to 5-5 with the loss.

It was not the prettiest of games, and as we just mentioned, bad teams winning this late in the season does not change much, but it’s encouraging for Shough if nothing else. The Saints have a ton of roster issue, and GM Mickey Loomis has a huge rebuild ahead of him.

But if you ask me, Loomis should not be the one calling the shots going forward. The Saints need some fresh blood in the building, as they have truly been a bad franchise ever since losing Sean Payton. Loomis has pushed this rebuild down the line, and it’s not doing the team any good.

The Saints rise a bit in our latest NFL power rankings.

27. New York Giants (2-8)

Yet another late-game collapse from the New York Giants keeps us asking ‘what if.’ What if the Giants had been able to close out some of these games this year? What if they didn’t squander leads to the Denver Broncos and now the Chicago Bears.

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart left this game with a concussion as well, so that’s another issue the G-Men will have to work around in the coming days. Now at 2-8, it’s hard to imagine that head coach Brian Daboll is going to survive much longer. GM Joe Schoen seems to have found something with Dart, and that might be enough to warrant him coming back for another year.

That’s really the only positive thing that has come from the Giants’ 2025 season. Jaxson Dart might be legit.