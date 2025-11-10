NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10

26. Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

The Arizona Cardinals fall to 3-6 on the season after their latest loss, this one coming in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. This wasn’t really much of a contest, either, as the Seahawks outmatched the Cardinals everywhere, and Arizona’s 2025 season continues to spiral down the drain.

It’s also a bit of a shame, as the Cardinals were 2-0 through two weeks but have since gone 1-6, which is almost as bad as you can possibly get in today’s NFL. It’s unclear what direction this franchise will go in, as the status of Kyler Murray with the team is not guaranteed beyond this season.

It feels like Arizona wants to move on from Murray in a trade, but who would take him? We’re still multiple months away from that, but it’s a worthwhile discussion to begin having now. The Cardinals felt like a fringe playoff team coming into the 2025 NFL Season, having won eight games in 2024 and adding a ton of DL talent this offseason.

It’s just not worked like that. I would have honestly expected them to be a lot closer to 6-3 at this point than where they are now. It’s been a season to forget for the franchise.

25. Washington Commanders (3-7)

A bad loss for the Washington Commanders drops them to 3-7 on the season, and I really do not think this team needs to even think about putting Jayden Daniels back out there. This is a lost season, officially, as they could have hung around with a win, but they got blown out by the Detroit Lions.

Washington has 3-7 on the season and is now among the worst teams in the NFL - the injuries have piled up, and Daniels has not been able to stay consistently healthy this year. Washington next plays in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, and I would be floored if the coaches put their second-year QB back out there.

This team needs to shut him down for the rest of 2025 and build toward 2026 and beyond. GM Adam Peters has to begin filling this roster with young talent, as he clearly made a push this offseason, but he made a push with older players.

It was not a wise roster-building method in hindsight, and I think he’s realizing that right now. Going 12-5 in the 2024 NFL Season, Washington is going to struggle to reach half of their 2024 win total here in 2025, sadly.