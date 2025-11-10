NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10

24. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

This was as disappointing of a loss as I think the Carolina Panthers have had in years, and that i saying something. This team went into Green Bay in Week 9 and beat the Packers on a last-second field goal. They had an amazing opportunity to go to 6-4 and begin to get some breathing room with their record in Week 10.

All they had to do was beat the New Orleans Saints!

Dave Canales, their second-year head coach, has largely done an awesome job this year, but the QB situation is still an issue, and it’s not getting any better. At this point, unless a major period of growth happens, which feels unlikely, the Panthers are going to be in the market for another QB in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

I cannot stress how disastrous of a loss this was for the Panthers’ franchise.

23. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

Yes, it’s still, in a way, JJ McCarthy’s rookie season, but it’s been a season to forget, and it feels like we need to pump the brakes with McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings right now. It felt like after their fourth quarter comeback against the Bears weeks ago, the media and NFL world at large really went overboard with their praise for McCarthy.

He’s been a bad quarterback in the 2025 season, and that isn’t really controversial or much of a discussion, but he can improve! This is how rookie QBs typically look unless they are simply ahead of the curve. McCarthy now has five touchdown passes against a whopping six interceptions this year, so it’s not been good, and it’s been less than ideal even for a typical rookie QB situation.

The Vikings fell to the Baltimore Ravens at home, and that was a game they absolutely were capable of winning. It’s going to be interesting to see how McCarthy improves down the stretch. If he does, the franchise can buy into him in 2026, but if not, they’ll again be looking for a QB. Do they regret letting Sam Darnold leave in the offseason?