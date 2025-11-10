NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10

22. Miami Dolphins (3-7)

The upset of Week 10 belongs to the Miami Dolphins, and it was a 17-point victory, which is also a blowout in NFL terms. The Buffalo Bills were simply horrendous in Week 10, but the Dolphins were simply outstanding.

It’s clear that the players are still ‘playing for’ head coach Mike McDaniel despite the change they have undergone. GM Chris Grier is out, and pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips was traded to the Eagles, so everyone saw that this team was heading toward punting on the season.

But they still showed up to play and honestly made the entire AFC playoff picture a lot more interesting. Miami isn’t going to make the playoffs or anything, but Buffalo dropping to 6-3 does muddy things up a bit. The Patriots also won in Week 10, so Buffalo falls further behind the Pats, and they are running out of time.

Good for the Miami Dolphins - they have been through a lot lately but are still playing hard.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

Bengals are on their bye in Week 10

You cannot truly overstate how bad of a loss the Cincinnati Bengals had in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Season. Their defense feels historically bad at this point, and a win, had they been able to close it out like 99% of other NFL teams could, would have given them a bit of hope at 4-5.

Now at 3-6, it’s hard to imagine that any sort of bye week changes are going to be enough to get this team on the right track. The offense has been great, and it honestly feels like it’s been better under Joe Flacco than it was under Joe Burrow. Flacco has been slinging the ball all over the place and is simply finding Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Defensively, though, it’s more of the same, and until the Bengals bring in a legitimate defensive coordinator and get some NFL-caliber players on this unit, it’s going to continue to be among the worst in the league.

Heck, even Zac Taylor, their head coach, might be out the door after the 2025 season, as it feels like he has run his course with this franchise. It’s just another yucky season for the Bengals.