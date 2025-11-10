NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 10

20. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

The Atlanta Falcons kept it close, which was impressive, but they also played a horrific game at the same time. The defense let the team down late and could not keep the Colts from scoring multiple times to tie the game and eventually win in overtime.

Michael Penix Jr has also largely looked awful this year, and with all the weapons he has at his disposal, you’d have hoped for more at this point. Overall, the Falcons being 3-6 is a huge disappointment, no matter how you slice it.

Head coach Raheem Morris is honestly coaching his way out of the situation in 2026, but Penix hasn’t done much to inspire confidence in his abilities as a franchise QB. Even in the weak NFC South, the Falcons feel like they’re far away from getting back into the race.

This team would likely have to finish 10-7 if they hoped to sniff the playoffs, and a 7-1 finish over the final eight games feels impossible. It’s yet another horrible loss for the Atlanta Falcons, and at this point in a season, this is the type of team they will continue to be.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)

When you talk about bad losses and what those look like in the NFL, you look at what the Jacksonville Jaguars just did in Week 10, squandering a huge fourth quarter lead to the division rival Houston Texans.

The Jags are still 5-4 and in the playoff picture, but it’s clear how flawed this team is, and they really should have closed the deal - that isn’t up for discussion. Trevor Lawrence has honestly been pretty dreadful this year even without considering the drops he’s dealt with.

Jacksonville is led by first-year head coach Liam Coen, and while this loss stings, the Jags are still overperforming if we’re being honest. This team does not have 5-4 talent, so it could be a sign of things to come if GM James Gladstone is able to hit on some draft picks.

The epic collapse could have been prevented, and the Jags could have really done themselves a huge favor by improving to 6-3. With Houston now 4-5, the Jaguars have to be careful.