NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Ranking every NFC team after wild Week 10

14. Washington Commanders

After reaching the NFC Championship Game just last season, the Washington Commanders took a couple of steps back this season. Not only are they bad in terms of their record right now (3-7), but they have been dealing with injuries to the worst possible player on the roster: Jayden Daniels.

Nobody wants to be dealing with injuries at the quarterback position, but least of all a team like the Commanders, whose quarterback is obviously one of the most talented in the entire league as a dual threat. The injuries to Daniels at this point are concerning, but everyone felt like the Commanders were ahead of schedule last year regardless. Development is not always linear in the NFL.

13. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have now lost four straight games and it feels like they are maybe the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. Not only are the Falcons struggling this year, but the development of Michael Penix Jr. just hasn't been there, and the organization doesn't have a 1st-round pick to work with in 2026.

It feels like it's going to get worse before it gets better. Luckily for the Falcons, there's still time left in this season. The Buccaneers do have three losses right now and are dealing with some injuries, and the Falcons have a chance to quickly get back to .500 with games against the Panthers, Saints, and Jets coming up next.