NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Ranking every NFC team after wild Week 10

12. Arizona Cardinals

I think the Cardinals should honestly be a bit lower on this list. They are getting carried here by the win they had against the Cowboys a couple of weeks ago, but they aren't even good enough right now to be ranked above Dallas.

The decision by the Cardinals to bench Kyler Murray in favor of Jacoby Brissett felt right at the time, but it might turn out to be shortsighted decision by head coach Jonathan Gannon. They got absolutely dog-walked against the Seahawks in their last game and it just doesn't feel like you can really take this team seriously right now.

11. Dallas Cowboys

It's been a while since the Dallas Cowboys last played, but it hasn't been quite as long since they made some big splashes. The Cowboys lost on Monday Night Football to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, then followed that up by trading for linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. The Williams trade, in particular, was a blockbuster at the deadline.

Jerry Jones seems more and more inclined to make those wild trades. The Cowboys are running out of time. They have five losses this season, which is brutal in the NFC right now, but if those additions can give that defense a significant enough boost, this team should be one of the most interesting in the NFL in the second half.