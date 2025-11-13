NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Ranking every NFC team after wild Week 10

10. Minnesota Vikings

After an absolutely shocking win against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings had to face off against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and couldn't find a way to win. That's understandable given the opponent, but any losses at this point feel critical for a Vikings team that is hanging on by a thread in its own division.

Not to mention, the Vikings are now dealing with yet another injury to quarterback JJ McCarthy. The next three weeks will make or break the season for the Vikings, who are now 4-5. They face off against the Bears in Minneapolis, then go on the road to play the Packers and Seahawks to close out the month of November.

9. Carolina Panthers

Just when I started to really buy the Carolina Panthers, we saw them fall completely flat against the New Orleans Saints. The offense for the Panthers has been explosive, especially in the running game, at times this season. It just hasn't been sustainably good at all. The Panthers rank 28th in the NFL in scoring offense, and they haven't scored more than 16 points in a game since October 12 against the brutal Dallas Cowboys defense.

The Panthers feel like a team that's capable of "finding ways" to win on a week-to-week basis, but do they have the firepower to beat teams like the Falcons, 49ers, and Rams coming up? I'm not buying it.