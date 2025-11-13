NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Ranking every NFC team after wild Week 10

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After the 5-1 run the Cardiac Bucs went on to start off the 2025 season, they've found themselves in need of a bit of a jolt back to life in recent weeks. The Bucs have lost to the Lions and Patriots in two of the last three weeks, sandwiching a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints.

This Buccaneers team just doesn't have the same feel that we saw earlier in the season. They obviously can compete with anyone, but now they have to go on the road to face off against both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in back-to-back weeks. That's not a great draw for this team trying to protect its division lead.

5. Green Bay Packers

We've started to see a bit of a disturbing trend with the Green Bay Packers' offense as of the last couple of weeks. NFL teams are allowed to struggle against good defenses, of course, but the Packers now have three games this season in which they have really struggled to put up points.

They scored 10 point against the Browns earlier this year in a loss. They scored just 13 points against the Panthers two weeks ago, also in a loss. On Monday night, they scored just seven points in a loss against the Eagles. An offensive juggernaut like the Packers, at least from what we've seen at times this season, should not be struggling that bad. There is at least a yellow light of concern with the Packers now after two straight losses and only 20 points scored in total.