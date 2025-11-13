NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Ranking every NFC team after wild Week 10

4. Detroit Lions

I'm so torn on the Detroit Lions right now. Obviously, getting a big win this past weekend against the Commanders was a huge step in the right direction. Beating the Commanders doesn't carry the same weight as it might have last season, but for Detroit, it was representative of a number of things.

First of all, the offense looked like it had the get-right game it needed. Second, the team made a huge change with Dan Campbell calling plays instead of John Morton. Campbell will get a huge test in the chess game he now has to play against Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Things will not get any easier for Detroit but the NFC North is very much there for the taking. It'll be one of the best divisions to watch unfold in the second half of the season.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles just won a barn-burner against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, and in the NFL, you're never going to apologize for winning. The Eagles have the best record in the NFC (tied for it at least), and if the season ended today, they'd be the #1 seed in the conference. But right now, they have a number of other really good teams nipping at their heels and playing better all-around football at this point in the season.

Still, this is an Eagles team that consistently finds ways to win, and they should be considered the biggest overall threat in the NFC regardless of how the standings play out. This team knows how to win in January, but are they going to be hitting a stride at the right time?