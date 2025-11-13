NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Ranking every NFC team after wild Week 10

2. Seattle Seahawks

There is only one team in the NFL playing as good of complementary football in the NFL right now as the Seattle Seahawks. And it just so happens to be another team in their division. The Seahawks have looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season with Sam Darnold at the quarterback position, and Mike Macdonald should be a front-runner for NFL Coach of the Year. He's done a tremendous job even with wholesale (and unpopular) changes on the offensive side of the ball.

Seattle has the ability to beat you in so many ways, and they got even stronger at the NFL trade deadline with the addition of Rashid Shaheed and his vertical speed at the wide receiver position. This team is legit.

1. Los Angeles Rams

No team in the NFL looks as good as the Los Angeles Rams right now. They are incredible. The only issue you could be looking at with the Rams is them peaking at the wrong time, but seeing them play like this, we all know what they are capable of when we get into the month of January.

At this point, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Rams run the table in the playoffs and win the whole thing. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have reached that pinnacle in the past, and obviously this is a team that's capable of doing it again.

They're on a four-game winning streak right now in which they have outscored opponents 128-46, an average victory in that timeframe of 32-12.