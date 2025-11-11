NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated head coach rankings after Week 10 action

There have been some masterful head coaching jobs this season, but others have not been as good. Two head coaches have been fired this season, as Brian Callahan and Brian Daboll are gone and are the first in-season firings this year.

In-season firings happen nearly every single season, so seeing Callahan and Daboll be let go was not a shock. It'll be interesting to see if any other head coaches end up with the same fate. We're going to flip this, though, to the more positive side of things.

There are surely a handful of head coaches who have done the best job this year, and now that Week 10 is in the books, we've outlined our latest head coach power rankings, and our basis for the rankings is simple: we are only looking at this year's coaching job - the past or any sort of 'legacy' does not come into play here.

Power ranking head coaches in the NFL after a wild Week 10

9. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni is again off to a great start as the Eagles' head coach in 2025. Philly is now 7-2 on the season and won a slugfest with the Green Bay Packers on MNF. It was not pretty, but Sirianni always has his team ready to go and is able to win in multiple fashions. Philly is again in good position to win the division.

8. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are now 7-3 on the season after a great win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on SNF. The injuries have been tough to deal with, but the Bolts are still in a good position to potentially win the AFC West this year. They won their first three divisional matchups and honestly just have to hope for the Denver Broncos to slip a bit.

7. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Despite all the injuries they've dealt with, the San Francisco 49ers are 6-4 and have already hit their win total from the 2024 NFL Season. Shanahan and the Niners are by no means a great team at this point, but getting to this point just proves how well-run and well-coached this operation is overall.

Heck, Shanahan has been without his starting QB for a bulk of the season.