NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated MVP stepladder power rankings

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Many had wondered if the New England Patriots were legit, as they had previously beat up on a lot of bad teams and had a huge test in Tampa against the Buccaneers. Well, it's safe to say that we should be taking the Patriots seriously. Now winners of seven in a row, the Patriots and QB Drake Maye are a train that keeps speeding ahead.

The Patriots were among the worst teams in the NFL last year, but even then, Maye was playing a lot better than people thought. This breakout is real and he's arrived, and if the Patriots win the AFC East and Maye keeps this up, how do you not give him the MVP?

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor is on pace to finish with over 1,900 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns. We are truly witnessing an all-time season from the RB position at the moment. The 8-2 Colts are going to keep riding Taylor, and the awesome thing here is that he's been staying healthy, which has been a slight issue of his during his career.

Right now, Taylor is averaging six yards per carry and a whopping 113.9 yards per game, which are both first in the NFL. The one way a running back can win the MVP in a given season is being a better player than his starting QB and simply filling the stat sheet as much as possible.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford leads the NFL with 25 passing touchdowns. He has just two interceptions.

Two.

Stafford also leads the NFL in passing yards per game and is on a red-hot 7-2 LA Rams' team. It's hard to find a weakness with this squad. They rank 5th in points scored and 2nd in points allowed. LA got a bit of revenge on the 49ers in Week 11 and have now won four games in a row.

Stafford is closer to 40 years old than he is 35, but that hasn't stopped the veteran from playing the best football of his career. Winning the Super Bowl in his first year with the Rams back in 2021, Stafford potentially winning the MVP in 2025 could give him a slam-dunk Hall of Fame resume.