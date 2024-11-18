NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11
Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season promised a big-time slate of games, and it definitely delivered.
We had the Eagles and Commanders battling it out for supremacy in the NFC East on Thursday. We had the Steelers and Ravens going at it. The Bills and Chiefs obviously giving us a potential AFC Championship preview. And plenty more where that came from.
This was a week of jockeying for position all around the NFL. Teams were clinging to slim playoff hopes, trying to gain ground on division rivals, and some teams just trying to keep pace and stay in the playoff race.
This was a huge week of games as far as NFL Power Rankings are concerned as we didn’t have a ton of movement at the bottom, but some shuffling at the top as well as a number of teams climbing from the middle ranks into the upper echelon.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars are undeniably the sadsacks of the NFL right now. Although I think their situation is better over the long haul than the Las Vegas Raiders, at least the Raiders showed some fight on Sunday. The Jags were without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence as well as breakout running back Tank Bigsby, and they absolutely gave us the most predictable result of the weekend with their loss to the Detroit Lions.
But did anyone expect it to be this bad? I mean, 52-6? I think the Lions might have just scored again.
The Jaguars are absolutely going to be making some wholesale changes this offseason, and someone needs to come in and make this thing work. Trevor Lawrence is simply too talented and paid too well to have this team be as bad as it is.
31. Las Vegas Raiders
At least the Raiders are showing some fight. They just don’t have the talent right now to be able to keep up with an offense as talented as the Miami Dolphins, and we saw that unfold on Sunday.
What’s going to be really interesting for the Raiders here going forward is figuring out whether or not Antonio Pierce is going to stick around beyond this year. The Raiders are obviously a rebuilding program in a lot of ways but the players on the roster went to bat for Pierce.
And the team is not winning.
The Raiders might not be “just” a quarterback away at this point. A lot of negatives with this roster have gotten exposed and there’s a ton of work to do. If they want to win sooner than later, they might need a more experienced head coach.