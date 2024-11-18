NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11
10. Los Angeles Chargers
You have to tip your cap to the Los Angeles Chargers, right?
You have to tip your cap to the NFL for putting that game in primetime, first and foremost…
The Los Angeles Chargers are known for Chargering. It’s the pure art of late-game or late-season collapses. It seemed we were on track for the Chargers Chargering yet again on Sunday night against the Bengals, but they found a way to pull it out late.
This is our clearest indication yet of Jim Harbaugh being the exact right guy at the exact right time for that organization. Huge win for the Chargers in Week 11.
9. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were on a bye in Week 11, and while the Week 11 bye is almost universally considered to be ideal timing, the Cardinals might have just as soon kept right on playing this week.
They are one of the hottest and most interesting teams in the NFL right now.
After starting off the season 2-4, the Cardinals have stormed into the lead of the NFC West entering Week 12 with four straight wins and a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on the other side of that.
The Seahawks are always going to be tough playing at home, but the Cardinals will have had extra time to prepare while the Seahawks are coming off of a hard-fought game against the 49ers. This is a chance for the Cardinals to at least put some distance between themselves and one of their division rivals. Trial by fire.