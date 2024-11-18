NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11
8. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers saw the way the Kansas City Chiefs broke the heart of a division rival last week, and they thought they would follow that exact formula.
The Packers should be dealing with the after-effects of a loss and yet you’ve got to play every second of the 60 minutes. The Packers let the Bears get into field goal range at the end of their game, but they didn’t let them get the field goal. Karl Brooks made an outstanding play, the Packers blocked the kick, and they are still right there in the thick of it for the top Wild Card spot in the NFC with the Vikings.
Green Bay has a chance to do some serious damage coming up, but it’s not going to be easy. Their next three games are at home against the 49ers, at home on a short week against the Dolphins, and then on the road to face the Lions on Thursday Night Football.
The Packers needed this win against the Bears for a little cushion.
7. Minnesota Vikings
At this stage, you can’t really do much except tip your cap to Kevin O’Connell and the job that he’s done for the Minnesota Vikings since taking over as the team’s head coach.
I’ll be honest and confess that I felt as though the Vikings were going to struggle a bit this year with Sam Darnold at the helm, but they are 8-2 and they are actually keeping pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North a little bit.
Now, how long is that going to last? The Lions don’t look like they’re going to lose many more games. The Vikings have to start by getting to their 9th win which could happen Sunday in Chicago. They’ve got to find a way to kick the Bears while they’re down.