NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11
6. Baltimore Ravens
I will admit I didn’t think the Ravens were going to get caught in the thickets like they did against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. It’s a testament to how good the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is that they were able to stifle the Baltimore Ravens’ offense, holding them to just 16 points.
The Ravens should have been licking their chops after seeing the Washington Commanders have a decent amount of success against the Steelers the week prior, but they weren’t able to get going.
I still believe this Ravens team is one of the elite teams in the AFC even with four losses this season. They are going to be battle-tested when it comes time for the playoffs but they can’t afford a dud like this when the stakes are higher. Tough loss for the Ravens in Week 11, and they’ve got two tough defenses on deck with the Chargers and Eagles.
5. Pittsburgh Chris Boswells
For the second time this season, I think I’m making this joke.
In all seriousness, though, where would the Pittsburgh Steelers be without Chris Boswell? The man is absolutely nails.
The Steelers just got one of the top signature wins of the 2024 NFL season, as far as I’m concerned. Beating the Baltimore Ravens has been done before, but the stakes were incredibly high with this one and Pittsburgh has continued to roll since rolling with Russell Wilson as its starting quarterback.
Who knew?
I don’t think you can count the Steelers out in the AFC this year by any stretch. They have proven they can beat anyone and now they have a nice little two-game cushion in the loss department against the Ravens.