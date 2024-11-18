NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11
4. Philadelphia Eagles
Slowly but surely the Philadelphia Eagles have climbed their way back near the top of the NFL, and I think they’re a bigger threat than some realize.
This is an Eagles team that was just in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago. When Jalen Hurts is able to play smart, mistake-free football, this Eagles offense is still one of the most explosive in the NFL.
And the addition of Saquon Barkley has been one of the biggest game-changers in the entire NFL this season. He’s been sensational and not only an All-Pro candidate but possibly an NFL Offensive Player of the Year darkhorse.
The Eagles’ defense has picked things up recently as well under coordinator Vic Fangio. If they keep jelling as the season rolls along, this team is going to be very dangerous.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
At long last, someone finally did it. The Kansas City Chiefs have finally lost a game. They haven’t tasted defeat since Christmas last year against the Raiders.
This team is obviously still phenomenal, and they are going to be a factor in January, but for this week, they’re dropping a spot. The Chiefs could easily have a much worse record than one with just one loss at this point, and probably should have two straight losses after the way things went last week against Denver.
With that said, this team has found ways to win most games. The question after what we saw in Buffalo is whether or not the Bills exposed the Chiefs’ biggest flaws or if they woke up a sleeping giant. We’ll see how this loss refocuses Kansas City.