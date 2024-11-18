NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11
30. Tennessee Titans
Once again, the Tennessee Titans just couldn’t keep up with a more talented roster than their own. Titans GM Ran Carthon has plenty of work to do here, but he might be able to really accelerate his team’s ascension if he can get the right quarterback in the building. Watching what the Titans do this offseason is going to be fascinating. If there’s one thing we know about Carthon, it’s that he will be aggressive.
The Titans’ issues right now extend beyond just Will Levis, however. Levis was the Titans’ leading rusher against the Vikings with just 17 yards on the ground. They were just sloppy against the Vikings with a whopping 13 penalties for 91 yards.
There are a number of key pieces in place for this Titans team but obviously they have work to do in getting back to being a contender, even in arguably the worst division in football right now. And it might not even be arguable.
29. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are the NFL version of when you get asked a question during one class but you have a speech looming and it’s all you can think about.
Like, yes the Browns got absolutely wrecked by Taysom Hill and the Saints. And they should have probably lost by even more (Taysom Hill fumbled near the goal line). But nobody is really focused on this year all that much anymore for the Browns.
The attention is on 2025.
Will Kevin Stefanski be back even after signing an extension this year? If Stefanski is back, will he agree to coach Deshaun Watson any longer? It seems like Watson is on the way out. Will the Browns bring Nick Chubb back or will it be the end of that era as well.
How are the Browns supposed to focus on this season with so much uncertainty looming. You can really see the lack of focus from this team even though they got some nice plays from guys like Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore. It was a brutal loss on Sunday to the Saints with not a lot to hang your hat on.