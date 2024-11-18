NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11
16. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams desperately needed to get that bad taste out of their mouths from Monday night and get back on track. They did just that.
The Patriots made it interesting, but the Rams are staying alive for the time being.
The race for the playoffs in the NFC is getting a little more than just interesting. There could legitimately be five or so teams that could win a playoff game that could potentially get left out at this stage. But the Rams are staying alive. They would love to be 6-4 right now but at 5-5, they are alive in the NFC West and we’re going to find out rather quickly whether or not they are going to be long for that discussion.
The Rams face an absolute gauntlet coming up, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles in Los Angeles on Sunday. A must-win game and a chance to prove what they’re made of.
15. Seattle Seahawks
Good for the Seattle Seahawks. Good for Geno Smith. Good for Mike Macdonald.
The Seahawks were truly on the cusp of falling completely out of the playoff race but a brilliant drive by Geno Smith against the San Francisco 49ers has kept this team on the playoff map in the NFC this year and has also kept them alive in the ultra-competitive NFC West.
Whatever it comes down to for the Seahawks, if they miss the playoffs, it’s not going to be due to the fact that they don’t have playmakers offensively. Seattle has playmakers in spades, and we saw those guys doing their thing against the 49ers. They give them a chance in any given week.
Two of Seattle’s next three games are against the NFC West-leading Cardinals. Things are going to get interesting quick.