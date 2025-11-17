NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11

Every week, the NFL promises drama, and every week, the NFL delivers. The league didn't even need the "witching hour" on the red zone for this week, there were just so many incredible games on the schedule. The Bucs-Bills game in the early slot, the Seahawks and Rams going at it in an NFC West showdown. The Broncos and Chiefs in their first matchup of the season.

We should have all seen it coming, but Week 11 was absolute cinema around the league.

The latest NFL Power Rankings for Week 12 will not only be reflective of the madness that went down in Week 11, but a compilation of a number of factors, including head-to-head matchups, how teams are passing the "eye test", and some of what each team has done this season as a whole. Who are the biggest risers and fallers in this week's power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs and Lions falling fast; Broncos on the rise

32. Tennessee Titans

You can’t help but feel for the Titans, who continued to keep pace for the #1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but are definitely suffering along the way. The loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday was yet another brutal one, because you want to see Cam Ward rewarded for putting his team in position to win, or at least get to overtime, when he’s making some throws.

We’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times: This season is all about evaluation of Cam Ward and seeing him grow week after week. Knowing that growth isn’t linear in the NFL, and realizing that the Houston Texans boast the #1 overall defense in the NFL, this week was always going to be a really tough test, but Ward made some plays late in the game to at least give his team a chance.

And then the Texans marched down the field for a game-winning field goal. Again, the eyes are on the prize here, which is that top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

31. New York Jets

Everyone knew things were going to get worse for the Jets before they got better. After the fire sale we saw at the NFL trade deadline, coupled with the team placing Garrett Wilson on injured reserve, it just never felt like the Jets were going to be able to be overly competitive against a team that is absolutely rolling like the Patriots.

The Jets don’t currently have their future quarterback on the roster. They no longer have key core pieces like Quinnen Williams and even Sauce Gardner. The roster has been somewhat depleted at this stage, but general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn obviously have a long-term plan.

And when you’re about to reset at the quarterback position, it makes sense to get the best possible capital that you can for assets that won’t be on the roster by the time that quarterback position is figured out.