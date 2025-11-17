NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11

10. Detroit Lions

If the season ended today, the Detroit Lions would be on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. Who would have thought that would be the case for both them and the Chiefs at this point in the season?

Wild times we’re living in, I tell you.

Even after a great week of Dan Campbell calling the plays last week, the Lions weren’t able to get anything going against the Philadelphia Eagles, at least not anything better than nine points. Jared Goff and the explosive Detroit offense were only able to get inside the red zone one time, and they were just 3-of-13 on third downs.

Even going up against the Vic Fangio defense, you expect this Detroit unit to be a lot better. This coming weekend, the Lions play a bit of a get-right game against the beaten up Giants, but then they have a short turnaround to take on the Packers on Thanksgiving. That game should be huge for potentially determining this year’s NFC North champion.

Right now, the Lions are just not the same level of team we’ve seen in recent years when they are at their best.

9. San Francisco 49ers

If it were up to me, I would be giving Kyle Shanahan the NFL Coach of the Year award right now. The way the 49ers have been able to weather the storm with all of their injuries this year has been so admirable, and with the return of Brock Purdy this week, they looked like they were firing on all cylinders.

There is not a division in the NFL right now that touches the NFC West in terms of overall quality of teams, especially the top three. The 49ers put up 41 points in Brock Purdy’s return to the lineup, with three touchdown passes from their QB1 and a vintage performance from Christian McCaffrey (2 rushing TDs, 1 receiving).

The road ahead of the 49ers is a long one, especially with the way this division is shaking out. But they have a real chance to get to nine wins quickly with a Monday night matchup against the Panthers as well as the Browns the week after that.