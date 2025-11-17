NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11

8. Green Bay Packers

It doesn’t matter how you get the wins, it just matters that you get ‘em this time of year. The Gren Bay Packers aren’t going to be complaining after coming away from MetLife Stadium with a win in which some young offensive playmakers stepped up, as well as Jordan Love coming up with some insane throws to lead his team to victory.

Love briefly left the game as well, which was cause for concern, but after he came back, he threw a couple of disgustingly great passes to Savion Williams and Christian Watson, where not only did Love make incredible throws, but the receivers made phenomenal plays.

Then Jeff Hafley’s defense, after getting close a number of times throughout the game, came up with a clutch turnover late. This Packers team had really struggled the past couple of weeks, especially offensively, so they’ll take getting back on track whatever way it’s packaged.

7. Buffalo Bills

When you think about what makes Josh Allen the MVP of the NFL, this weekend’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a great overall example. I mean, the guy was absolutely ridiculous, even after getting off to a rough start in which he was just 5-of-13 passing overall.

Nobody cares if you start with that stat line when you finish with six total touchdowns. Josh Allen is superhuman and he put the Bills on his back on Sunday. When you look up “willing a team to victory” in the dictionary, this game is the picture that pops up.

Or however that works.

The Bills’ defense gave up plenty against the Bucs on Sunday, but as we all witnessed, when Josh Allen is playing possessed, there’s not much anyone can really do about it. Even in a shootout, he was too unstoppable for the Bucs to deal with. And that might be the theme the rest of the season for Buffalo.