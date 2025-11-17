NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11

2. Denver Broncos

It’s time everyone admits that the Denver Broncos are for real. Is this truly the best team in the AFC? Is this your king?

The Broncos haven’t been the “prettiest” team all year in the AFC, but they might have the best defense and the best situational offense in the NFL. They won another close game this weekend, their eighth-straight win of the year, and this one came at the expense of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos struggled all last year to close tight games. They have struggled to beat top-tier opponents. This season, they’ve already beaten the two teams that were in last year’s Super Bowl. It’s been a huge year for the Broncos, who are 9-2 and in 1st place in the AFC West. They have their best shot at a division title since 2015, when they ironically won the Super Bowl that year (Super Bowl 50). The Super Bowl that year was also played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara…

The stars may be aligning for this team, the hottest in the NFL going into their bye week.

1. Los Angeles Rams

You expect every game between division rivals to be the type of matchup that is going to come down to which team can run the ball better and who makes the fewest mistakes. Well, the Los Angeles Rams forced a whopping four interceptions of Sam Darnold, and still only managed to win this one by two points.

I don’t know that you can really fault them, however, because a win against the Seahawks right now is about as quality as it gets in today’s NFL. The Rams have been blowing teams out by so many points lately that you almost just come to expect it. Matthew Stafford had a pair of touchdown passes, and the Rams' secondary obviously had Sam Darnold seeing ghosts again.

This was a huge win with divisional implications for the Rams, but they’re not out of the woods just yet. They have looked like the best team in the NFL as of late, but even at 8-2, their margin for error is slim going into next week’s matchup against the Buccaneers.