NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 11

16. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-5…

The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-5?

What universe are we living in right now? This is the same team that went to the Super Bowl last year? That’s been a lock for the AFC Championship Game every single year of the Patrick Mahomes era?

The Chiefs won a lot of close games last year, and they’re not winning them this year. It’s been a tough year for Kansas City, but obviously, we’re not counting them out at this point. It’s still concerning for this team that, coming out of their bye week, they weren’t able to beat a Denver Broncos team that was missing reigning Defensive MVP Pat Surtain, starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton, and starting running back JK Dobbins.

The Chiefs don’t have a lot of time to get things figured out, either. They play the 8-2 Colts next week, and the gauntlet continues.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert led the Chargers on Sunday with 21 rushing yards and only managed 81 passing yards on the day. To say that the Chargers struggled offensively against the Jaguars would be the understatement of the week.

The Chargers had just eight first downs overall, Herbert threw an interception deep in his own territory, and you can almost feel the weight on Herbert coming through the screen. In fact, he got hurt in this game which led to Trey Lance throwing a few pass attempts, and we’ll see what’s to come of that going forward.

Obviously, in a blowout loss, there’s no reason to risk further injury, so maybe Herbert is going to be okay, but he took a huge hit. The Chargers have been one of the more snake-bitten teams in the NFL, especially with their starting lineup offensively. We’re seeing some obvious ill effects of that as the season rolls along. This team has a chance to get back quickly against the Raiders, but the Eagles and Chiefs loom after that. Their bye week is coming at a great time. They need it.