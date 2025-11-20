NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Updated AFC rankings after Week 11 action

14. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have to be the most disappointing overall team in the AFC. The hiring of Pete Carroll looks like a disastrous move by this organization. The trade for Geno Smith has been a complete failure. It's taking Ashton Jeanty longer than overnight to be a star in the NFL.

At this point, I'm wondering if Pete Carroll is even going to get a second year with this organization. He's one of the oldest head coaches in the entire NFL, and with Geno Smith playing at a replacement level this season, is Carroll going to want to be around for a rebuilding project? Getting a bunch of the Seattle band back together in Vegas clearly wasn't a winning formula.

13. Cleveland Browns

It's wild to think the Browns could realistically be outside of the three worst teams in the AFC right now, but that just might be the case. The presence of Myles Garrett alone gives this team hope on a week-to-week basis. We saw them give the Ravens a decent fight last week, and I wonder if they'll be able to go on the road this week and take down the Raiders.

This week, we'll get our first look at Shedeur Sanders as the starter for this team. He'll be an injury replacement for Dillon Gabriel, who hasn't exactly been lighting it up since taking over for Joe Flacco. The Browns have to get a longer look at Sanders than just one game, but this will be his audition for the job moving forward.