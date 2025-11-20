NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Updated AFC rankings after Week 11 action

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Out of all the teams currently leading their respective divisions in the AFC, I like the Pittsburgh Steelers the least, as you can obviously tell here. The Steelers have not exactly been unimpressive but maybe just not the most convincing compared to some of the other teams in the AFC North.

They're 12th in the NFL in points scored offensively, 16th in points allowed defensively, and they have the 32nd-ranked pass defense so far this season. Aaron Rodgers is now dealing with what might be a minor injury, but at this point, the 6-4 Steelers just aren't passing the "eye test". Still, the results are what they are. If the season ended today, they'd not only be in the playoffs, but they'd be the 4th seed.

7. Baltimore Ravens

We all expected the Baltimore Ravens to quickly bounce back as soon as Lamar Jackson came back into the fray, and here we are. A team that was 2-5 just a handful of weeks ago is back to .500 at 5-5, and they're just one game behind the Steelers for first place in the AFC North.

Just like the Steelers this season, the Ravens haven't been overly "impressive," including their most recent win against the Browns. With that said, they have to be considered one of the most dangerous teams in the entire AFC with the way they've played in the past and the presence of an annual MVP candidate in Lamar Jackson under center.