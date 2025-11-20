NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Updated AFC rankings after Week 11 action

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The 6-9 section of these AFC Power Rankings (and maybe even beyond that) are just loaded with teams that have solid records at this point, but we're not buying the fool's gold. The Los Angeles Chargers have found a way to win seven games already this season, but are we really buying this team as a contender in the AFC West right now?

Justin Herbert had just 81 passing yards and 21 rushing yards in a blowout loss to the Jaguars last weekend. Even though Herbert got banged up in that game, the Chargers' quarterback has been one of the most overhyped players in the league in 2025, and they have no running game to speak of to back him up. As always, the Chargers' primary issues revolve around the health of the team.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

If the Jacksonville Jaguars can find a way to harness the way they played against the Chargers and Chiefs (heck, maybe just the whole AFC West that they've played up to this point), then they'd be in great shape the rest of the way. Jacksonville's performance against the Chargers was arguably their most impressive and dominant performance of the year.

The running game was outstanding, the defense shut down the Chargers, they created takeaways, they capitalized in the red zone, and they put their foot on the gas. Still, this is a team that has struggled this season with consistency. They've beaten some good teams, but this upcoming stretch against the Cardinals and Titans will prove whether this Jaguars team is for real, because those are two games they should absolutely win.