NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Updated NFC rankings after Week 11 action

4. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are now 7-3 on the season after another last-second win, this time earning a huge divisional win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears were 0-2 at one point but have since gone 7-1. Ben Johnson is clearly a very good head coach in this league already, and it's easy-ish to tell if a head coach has 'it' in their first season.

The Bears have a good one in Johnson, and Caleb Williams has taken a step this year and is emerging as a legitimate, franchise quarterback. Chicago is no. 4 in our power rankings.

3. Seattle Seahawks

This was a pretty ugly loss for the Seattle Seahawks. Sam Darnold threw four interceptions and has seven over the past month, which is just not ideal at all. Seattle is still among the best teams in the NFC, as they lost to the LA Rams, who just might be the best team in the NFL, but Seattle losing does make their NFC West chances decrease big-time.

Seattle might be one of the better Wild Card teams we have seen in the seven-team playoff format. They are no. 3 in our NFC power rankings and are still a very good operation.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia wins another ugly, low-scoring game. The offense is definitely still a problem, and it's not going to magically fix itself, as they have some coaching and QB issues, as Jalen Hurts is simply not a prolific passer, but Kevin Patullo isn't helping.

Philly's top defense can lead them to a deep run in the postseason, but you really don't get the feeling that the Eagles are a Super Bowl-caliber team this year. The lack of a consistent offense is going to catch up with them.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the NFL and should probably win the Super Bowl this year. There isn't much this team can't do, as QB Matthew Stafford is the MVP of the league right now, the defense is explosive, and it all comes together thanks to Sean McVay. There really isn't another logical team you can put at the no. 1 spot in the NFC right now.