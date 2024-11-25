NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season is now about over, so let's get into the latest NFL power rankings as we turn to Week 13. There were more flat-out insane games in Week 12, and this NFL season is just not disappointing.
The early slate of NFL games featured some sloppy team performances and high-stakes endings. The Chicago Bears mounted a comeback against the Minnesota Vikings, but were not able to close out the deal in overtime.
The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys traded dysfunctional days until there was no time left, and the Denver Broncos overcame a slow start to hammer the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL power rankings for Week 13 look a bit different than they did last week.
Let's get into our latest NFL power rankings for Week 13.
2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Broncos soar, Dolphins rise, and Giants crater
32. New York Giants (2-9)
The New York Giants kind of signaled that they were quitting the rest of the 2024 NFL Season when they benched Daniel Jones and decided to start Tommy DeVito instead. As you could probably imagine, they got their rear ends kicked in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were coming off of their bye week.
The Giants clearly need to acquire a franchise QB somehow, and they could find one in the 2025 NFL Draft. There really isn’t much else to say about this team. They somehow did find a way to botch the Daniel Jones benching and ended up releasing him before Week 12.
Head coach Brian Daboll may be on the hot seat, and General Manager Joe Schoen may also be on his way out.
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
Have we forgotten about the Jacksonville Jaguars? A team that does have a franchise QB but not much else, they have really fallen apart since about the halfway point of the 2023 NFL Season, and this franchise has totally cratered since their breakout season in 2022. I guess other teams figured them out, and it’s clear that the Jags coaching staff has not been able to adjust accordingly.