NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
The Los Angeles Chargers are playing on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, and the biggest story from this one is the “Harbaugh Bowl” Jim and John Harbaugh matchup in the NFL once again, and they once met in the Super Bowl back in 2012 when Jim Harbaugh was with the San Francisco 49ers.
After about 10 years away from the NFL, Jim Harbaugh made his return to the league and has since helped lead the LA Chargers out to one of their best starts in quite some time. It would be a massive shock if the Chargers did not make the postseason this year. They have won seven of their first 10 games and perhaps have an outside shot at winning the AFC West this year if the Chiefs end up collapsing down the stretch.
The Chargers have a lot going right for them but will need another offseason to add talent to this roster. Them breaking out in a huge way in 2025 is firmly on the table with this team. They are seventh in our latest NFL power rankings.
7. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
The Baltimore Ravens are among the best teams in the NFL, but they are flawed. Lamar Jackson is having yet another MVP season, and it would be a shock if he did not win the award this year if you ask me. The Ravens passing defense has truly been their undoing this season, and I am not sure if Lamar Jackson and the offense can consistently show up when it matters most.
The Ravens are still going to make the playoffs, but this team most definitely misses their old defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald. The Ravens probably view this game as a must-win, as they could danger themselves in the Wild Card hunt with a loss. The Denver Broncos are breathing down their necks at 7-5.