NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
6. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently playing on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, and these two teams may be more evenly-matched than you think. I do believe the Eagles win this game, which would give them a 9-2 record and tie them with the Minnesota Vikings for the second-best record in the NFL, only behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.
The Eagles started this season off 2-2, and it was pretty rocky. A lot of questions arose about this team and if Nick Sirianni was the right man to continue leading them. If you remember back to last season, the Eagles limped to the finish line, finished 11-6 on the season, and lost in the first round of the NFL playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
What Philly is doing this season does feel much more sustainable, so we’ll see if they could compete for the Detroit Lions when the playoffs roll around.
5. Green Bay Packers (8-3)
The Green Bay Packers blew out the San Francisco 49ers this week, and that was probably the nail in the coffin for this 49ers team as we know it. The Niners drop to 5-6 on the season, but the Packers improve to 8-3 and are still alive in the NFC North. It’s the best division in football, and while the Packers are plenty good enough to win the division, them sharing the division with the Vikings and Lions does make things difficult.
Green Bay may be firmly in line for that fifth or sixth seed in the NFC playoff race, so they would have to travel in the first round of the postseason. This was also the first game of the 2024 NFL Season for Jordan Love where he did not throw an interception, so perhaps that is a sign of things to come the rest of the way for this team.