NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
4. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)
The Kansas City Chiefs got outplayed by the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago in Arrowhead, lost to the Buffalo Bills last week, and needed a walk-off field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers. This team is a lot closer to being a 7-win team in terms of how “good” they are, if that makes sense. Their record is absolutely not who they are, and it’s just odd how this team keeps finding ways to win these games.
The Carolina Panthers tied it up late in the game, but Patrick Mahomes was able to lead a game-winning scoring drive. KC moves to 10-1 on the season and is still in first place in the AFC. If that holds, they would earn the lone bye week and also get home-field advantage during the postseason, and they most definitely need it this season.
If they had to travel to face the Buffalo Bills this season, I am not sure they would be able to win. They are fourth in our latest NFL power rankings.
3. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)
How about the Minnesota Vikings? Sam Darnold is still playing well and this team is now 9-2 on the season after a huge win in overtime against the Chicago Bears, who have lost five games in a row. The Vikings are still hanging around in the NFC North race, which is quite something.
And this is the best division in football by a mile. The Vikings ceiling in the postseason is interesting with Darnold at QB. And it’s even more interesting to think what this team would do if they actually won a playoff game or two.
Would they bring Darnold back for another year or two and continue to redshirt rookie QB JJ McCarthy? This could be the main story to follow as we closeout the 2024 NFL Season.