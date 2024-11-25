NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)
The Buffalo Bills took down the Kansas City Chiefs last week and were on their bye this week. The Bills now sit at 9-2 on the season and were most definitely rooting for the Carolina Panthers today. Buffalo will need the Chiefs to lose at least one more game if they hope to overtake them in the AFC playoff picture.
Buffalo had to shed some veteran contracts this past offseason in an effort to get in a better spot with their cap space, but that has not mattered. Josh Allen might be playing the best football of his career, and the defense is also their normal, dominant selves.
The Bills are the best team in the AFC, but they have not been able to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. The way things are trending, Buffalo may be able to do just that in the 2024 NFL Season. They are no. 2 in our latest NFL power rankings.
1. Detroit Lions (10-1)
Taking care of business in Week 12 versus the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions are very clearly the best team in the NFL, and I am not sure it is much of a discussion at this point. Many people had told us that the Lions were going to fall to the trap game this week, but it just did not happen.
The Lions offense took care of business, and their defense kept Anthony Richardson in check. Richardson was pretty awful on the day, and the Lions continue to stay atop the NFC and are probably going to earn the first seed and that bye.
They’d also get home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, so this team could put it all together this year and make the Super Bowl.
There you have it, our NFL power rankings as we close out Week 12 and head into Week 13.