NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
28. New York Jets (3-8)
If you looked up the word dysfunctional in the dictionary, you would probably see a picture of the New York Jets logo… and Aaron Rodgers, and Woody Johnson.
You get the point. Nothing has worked for the Jets in the 2024 NFL Season, and this team seems to be on the cusp of blowing everything up. That’s truly what they need to do if they want to fix their franchise for the long-term. The team put their faith in Aaron Rodgers, and his tore his Achilles just four plays in the 2023 NFL Season.
Well, it’s clear that Rodgers was physically declined coming into the 2024 NFL Season, and that has definitely been a huge part in the Jets lack of success. However, them firing Robert Saleh was not the smartest move. The team also recently fired now former GM Joe Douglas.
The Jets should probably cut ties with Rodgers in the offseason and start fresh, but man, this franchise has been horrific this season.
27. Tennessee Titans (3-8)
The Tennessee Titans upset the Houston Texans in Week 12, but the Texans just might not be that good of a team. On a side note, I had the Texans winning the Super Bowl this season, and this team feels like they are guaranteed to lose in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Anyway, the Titans got a decent overall team performance and earned their third win of the 2024 NFL Season against a division rival. Will Levis threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in the win, and he’s played some decent football in recent weeks.
The Titans should probably take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if they wanted to give Levis another shot, that would not surprise me at this point in time. The Titans come in at 27 in our latest NFL power rankings.