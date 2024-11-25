NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
20. Dallas Cowboys (4-7)
The Dallas Cowboys won quite the game in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders and I guess got a moral victory. The Commanders came into this game having lost two in a row, and are now losers of three in a row. I am not sure Dallas getting embarrassed by the Houston Texans last week sat well with them, so this game was probably one where they wanted to tee off a bit on Jayden Daniels.
Dallas’ season as just not gone the way most of us thought, and it would not have been a shock if the Cowboys were 7-4 on the season instead of 4-7, but here we are. Dak Prescott is out for the rest of the year with a hamstring injury, so that’s been the huge blow for them, but Cooper Rush is more than capable of filling in for a few games, and he was able to outplay Jayden Daniels in Week 12 to earn the victory.
19. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
On their bye in Week 12, the Cincinnati Bengals are not a playoff team, and they’d probably have to win out at this rate to make the postseason. The seventh seed currently belongs to the Denver Broncos, who have three more wins and two fewer losses than the Bengals. Being that Denver has just five games left, it would probably take them losing all five of their remaining games for the Bengals to sneak in.
Cincy and Denver to face each other in a few weeks, but the Bengals need to be thinking about extending Ja’Marr Chase and also what they could do to rebuild their defense next offseason. I understand that some people want the Bengals to make some sort of late-season push, but it’s just not happening this year, and we’re going to have to deal with that.
They are no. 19 in our latest NFL power rankings.