NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12
16. Miami Dolphins (5-6)
Now having won three games in a row, the Miami Dolphins find themselves at 5-6 on the season and all of a sudden back in the mix in the AFC Wild Card race. The Denver Broncos are the seventh seed at 7-5, so Miami is doing to have to make some a ton of ground and hope the Broncos lose some games, but Denver did beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.
Miami also leaped the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals in the standings during this winning streak, and this week, they took apart the New England Patriots, who are among the worst teams in football this season.
We’ll see if Miami can win some more games down the stretch, but they 3-6 hole they dug themselves into may be too much for them to dig out of. QB Tua Tagovailoa is playing well since returning from the concussion, so you just never know, I guess.
The Dolphins are no. 15 in our latest NFL power rankings.
15. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)
The Arizona Cardinals lost a tough divisional game in Seattle in Week 12, so they have lost the NFC West lead after holding it for a short time. The Cardinals have broken out a bit this season and now sit at 6-5. They won just four games in the entire 2023 NFL Season, and if you had kept track, I had told you that the Cards would be better than expected this season.
They indeed are, and we’ll see if they can win enough games to somehow get into the postseason in 2024. Kyler Murray is still playing at a high level, and this team could end up becoming a huge problem in 2025 when they get some more talent on the roster.
The Cardinals are right in the middle at 15 in our latest NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13.