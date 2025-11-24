NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

14. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco plays on Monday Night Football

The San Francisco 49ers play on Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers and are likely staring down an 8-4 start, which is crazy to think given how many injuries this team has gone through this year. It’s been a great coaching job by Kyle Shanahan and his staff this year, and you really have to wonder how far this team can truly go.

Brock Purdy is back in the lineup, but guys like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are missing the rest of the season. To make it even more interesting, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the Niners seem to be headed toward a divorce this coming offseason.

And with how competent the Niners are this year, it would not shock me if they were back on the Super Bowl map in 2026 once they get healthy and get their key players back. San Fran should be able to take care of business against the Panthers in Week 12.

13. Baltimore Ravens

It’s definitely not been pretty for the Baltimore Ravens, and the offense really hasn’t looked that special, but wins look the same record-wise, and the Ravens are now 6-5 on the season after a horrendous 1-5 start, so this team has totally turned things around.

And, they are now in first-place in the AFC North thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Chicago Bears. The entire AFC North is relatively irrelevant, though, as the Browns and Bengals are not making the playoffs, and I am not sure the Ravens or Steelers are even good enough to win a playoff game.

This once proud division is filled with flawed teams and bad quarterback play. The Ravens, though, keep stacking wins and are trending toward winning the division. Baltimore has not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, so this team really hasn’t been much of a threat when they get into the postseason.